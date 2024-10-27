Fire Breaks Out at Educational Institute In Uttar Pradesh; Several Students Trapped

A significant fire broke out at the Krishna Institute in the Choubeypur area, reportedly triggered by a short circuit on the fourth floor. The flames quickly spread, creating panic as many individuals are believed to be trapped inside the building, particularly in the institute’s hostel.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, working diligently to control the blaze and conduct rescue operations. The situation has led to widespread chaos, with students and staff evacuating amid thick smoke. Firefighters are battling the inferno, while authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure everyone's safety.

Witnesses reported hearing alarm bells and seeing smoke billowing from the upper floors. The cause of the short circuit is currently under investigation.