Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi
By IANS | Published: September 11, 2023 10:20 AM2023-09-11T10:20:34+5:302023-09-11T10:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 11 A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory on Monday in the outer Delhi area, a fire department official said.
According to the Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at H Block, DSIDC in Bhorgarh was received at 6:10 a.m.
“Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The flames have been doused and cooling operation is going on,” said Garg.
As per initial reports, the fire was in a plastic granules factory on the first and second floor of the three-storey building and no injuries have been reported.
