Fire breaks out at gaming shop in Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi, June 9 A fire broke out at a theme-based adventure games shop in Delhi Connaught place on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze at Mystery Room, a gaming shop, in Connaught Place's M-Block was received at 3.21 p.m.

"Total five tenders have been rushed to the site and the fire is under control," he said.

"Cooling process and search operation is going on. So far no casualty has been reported," said Garg.

"The reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Garg added.

Details are awaited.

