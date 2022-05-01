Fire breaks out at godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

A fire broke out on Saturday night in a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad in Telangana.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

"No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained," said the police official.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

