Fire Breaks Out at Gwalior Shop Due to Gas Leak; No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted in a shop located in the Inderganj police station area of Gwalior on Thursday evening, reportedly triggered by a gas cylinder leak. The sudden outbreak of flames caused panic among locals and nearby shopkeepers, prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke began billowing from the shop shortly after a loud hissing sound was heard, indicating a potential gas leak. Local residents quickly alerted authorities, and three fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters acted swiftly to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent shops in the densely populated commercial zone. The blaze was brought under control after nearly an hour of firefighting efforts. Fortunately, no casualties or serious injuries were reported, though property damage within the shop was significant.

Officials from the fire department have initiated an investigation to confirm the exact cause of the fire and assess compliance with safety norms. Preliminary findings point to a faulty gas cylinder as the likely trigger.