Fire Breaks Out at Income Tax Department Building in Delhi, 21 Fire Tenders On Spot (Watch Video)

A blaze erupted at the Income Tax Department building situated in the heart of New Delhi's ITO (Income Tax Office) area earlier today, triggering a swift response from firefighters. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the flames, as authorities scrambled to contain the situation. The incident, which occurred during office hours, raised concerns over the safety of personnel and the integrity of sensitive documents housed within the premises.

VIDEO | Fire reported at Income Tax Department building at ITO, New Delhi. Several fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/S1XlxaQ8iY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2024

Eyewitnesses reported thick smoke billowing from the building, prompting nearby offices and establishments to evacuate as a precautionary measure. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that it originated from one of the floors of the multi-storeyed structure.

Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze and prevent its spread to adjoining areas. "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi fire services said.



