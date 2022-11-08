Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Depot in Bihar's Patna, fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire broke out at the Indian Oil Depot at Patna's Sipara in Bihar in the later hours of Monday.

At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have also reached along with senior police and administrative officials of the district amid reports of the fire. Special technicians of Indian Oil Corporation have also reached. At present, the supply in the pipeline has been stopped. The relief work is underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor