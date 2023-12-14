Fire breaks out at Indus Hospital in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Dec 14 A fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday and several patients were reportedly trapped inside.

Four fire tenders are at the site to douse the blaze and firefighting personnel, police and other rescue workers were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.

About 40 patients were shifted to other hospitals and further details were awaited.

The fire reportedly started from the first floor of the hospital located at Jagadamba Circle in the port city.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Senior police officials rushed to the scene and were supervising evacuation and rescue operations.

