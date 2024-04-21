Fire breaks out at Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, April 21 A major fire broke out on Sunday at the Maharashtra BJP office here in Nariman Point, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.

An official said that the fire that broke out at around 4.55 p.m. has been brought under control.

No one was trapped in the building when the fire broke out, which, according to preliminary reports, happened due to a short circuit.

The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Sources said that the renovation work at the office kitchen was underway.

According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit occurred, during the welding, and then a fire broke out.

As the office had documents and wooden furniture, the fire went on to spread, leading to smoke everywhere.

The office staff, however, managed to move outdoors safely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor