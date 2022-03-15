Fire breaks out at medical college in Agra; patients being treated on street

A major fire broke out at SN Medical College in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the fire was reported, the patients were rushed to the hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment on the road. Several officials, including the district collector, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Rapid rescue operations have also been launched. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the people.

Some fire trucks have arrived at the hospital premises. Efforts are being made to control the fire. According to Chief Fire Officer AR Sharma, the garbage in the basement caught fire first and then all the smoke went to the hospital. This created an atmosphere of confusion. Relatives began fleeing with their patients. This made the situation worse. The hospital treats about 20 to 25 patients. They are now being shifted to another location.