Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi; no casualties
By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023 08:36 PM 2023-05-15T20:36:04+5:30 2023-05-15T20:45:08+5:30
New Delhi, May 15 A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area ...
New Delhi, May 15 A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area on Monday, an official said.
No causality, however, has been reported, a fire department official said.
According to a senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, a call regarding the blaze at a plastic factory in sector-1 in the Bawana Industrial area sector was received around 5.10 p.m.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app