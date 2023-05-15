Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi; no casualties

New Delhi, May 15 A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area on Monday, an official said.

No causality, however, has been reported, a fire department official said.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, a call regarding the blaze at a plastic factory in sector-1 in the Bawana Industrial area sector was received around 5.10 p.m.

