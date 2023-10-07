Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Oct 7 A massive fire broke out at a plastic waste godown here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a fire department official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

According to the director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze was received at 12:44 a.m in a godown located at Kamruddin nagar, behind Hanuman mandir.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused. No causality was reported," said Garg.

"The fire has broken out in plastic waste kept in an open area and corrugated rolls. Shed of the godown also partially collapsed in the incident," the official added.

