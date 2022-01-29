Fire breaks out at sweets shop in Kanpur, 2 dead

As per local people, the fire broke out at 4 am on Saturday in which the entire shop was burnt to ashes. "Two employees of Raj Kishore Sweets-- Shyam Narayan and Sunny, who were sleeping inside the shop died of suffocation. Another employee Mohit is injured and has been admitted to the hospital," informed Ramesh Chandra, Fire Officer of Colonelganj Kanpur Nagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor