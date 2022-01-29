Fire breaks out at sweets shop in Kanpur, 2 dead

At least two people died after a fire broke out at a sweets shop in Kahoo Kothi market of Kanpur city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As per local people, the fire broke out at 4 am on Saturday in which the entire shop was burnt to ashes. "Two employees of Raj Kishore Sweets-- Shyam Narayan and Sunny, who were sleeping inside the shop died of suffocation. Another employee Mohit is injured and has been admitted to the hospital," informed Ramesh Chandra, Fire Officer of Colonelganj Kanpur Nagar.

