Fire breaks out at vegetable market in UP district

Etawah, Nov 23 A massive fire broke out at Naveen vegetable mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, a senior official said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to reports, as soon as information was received, fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"We received information around that a fire had broken out in Naveen vegetable market. Fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes," said Abhinav Ranjan Singh, Additional District Magistrate, Etawah.

Further investigation is underway abut the causes of the fire.

