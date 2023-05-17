Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Fire broke out due to a cylinder blast incident near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Delhi on Wednesday, said the Delhi Fire Service officials.

Upon receiving the information at around 12:10 pm, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze.

Till now no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

