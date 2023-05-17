Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area
By ANI | Published: May 17, 2023 01:37 PM 2023-05-17T13:37:35+5:30 2023-05-17T13:40:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 17 : Fire broke out due to a cylinder blast incident near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Delhi on Wednesday, said the Delhi Fire Service officials.
Upon receiving the information at around 12:10 pm, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze.
Till now no casualties have been reported.
Further details are awaited.
