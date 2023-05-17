Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area

By ANI | Published: May 17, 2023 01:37 PM 2023-05-17T13:37:35+5:30 2023-05-17T13:40:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Fire broke out due to a cylinder blast incident near Buland Masjid in ...

Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area | Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area

Fire breaks out due to cylinder blast at Delhi's Shastri Park area

Next

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Fire broke out due to a cylinder blast incident near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Delhi on Wednesday, said the Delhi Fire Service officials.

Upon receiving the information at around 12:10 pm, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze.

Till now no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Delhi Fire Service delhi Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Delhi Bjp Delhi Commissioner Of Police New Delhi Delhi High Court Delhi Metro South Delhi Delhi University Delhi Dynamos