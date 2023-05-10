Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, no injuries reported

Published: May 10, 2023 06:04 PM

New Delhi [India], May 10 : A fire broke out at a slum behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin Police Station on Wednesday, said Delhi Fire Department officials.

According to officials, a fire call was received at around 5:03 pm.

"As many as six tenders rushed to the site. The fire is under control now," said Fire department officials.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

