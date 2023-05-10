Fire breaks out in Delhi slum, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], May 10 : A fire broke out at a slum behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin Police Station on Wednesday, said Delhi Fire Department officials.

According to officials, a fire call was received at around 5:03 pm.

"As many as six tenders rushed to the site. The fire is under control now," said Fire department officials.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor