Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalswa area, no casualty
By ANI | Published: December 10, 2022 11:30 AM 2022-12-10T11:30:06+5:30 2022-12-10T17:05:01+5:30
A fire broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa area on the intervening night of December 9 and 10, said a fire official on Saturday.
The fire was put out at 4 am. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, added the official.
Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
( With inputs from ANI )
