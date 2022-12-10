Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalswa area, no casualty

A fire broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa area on the intervening night of December 9 and 10, said a fire official on Saturday.

The fire was put out at 4 am. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, added the official.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

