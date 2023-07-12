Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mayapuri, dowsing operation underway
By ANI | Published: July 12, 2023 09:42 AM2023-07-12T09:42:47+5:302023-07-12T10:25:16+5:30
New Delhi [India], July 12 : A fire broke out in an automobile showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1 located in West Delhi on Wednesday.
Twenty fire tenders are present at the site and a dowsing operation is underway.
According to fire personnel, they got a call at 7:25 am today about the blaze.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Saturday a fire broke out at a godown in the national capital's Gulabi Bagh.
The fire took place at 9:32 am near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the Azad Nagar locality of Gulabi Bagh.
Earlier on July 3, a fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda located in the Geeta Colony's Jheel area of Delhi. According to the officials, 4-5 fire tenders were there at the spot.
On July 2, two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire.
