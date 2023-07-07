Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express near Hyderabad
By IANS | Published: July 7, 2023 01:15 PM 2023-07-07T13:15:36+5:30 2023-07-07T13:20:19+5:30
Hyderabad, July 7 Fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.
No casualties were reported.
The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted.
All the passengers deboarded the train.
The fire which started from one of the coaches spread to three other coaches
The railway staff declined the affected coaches.
Further details were awaited
