Fire breaks out in forest area of Basistha in Assam, firefighting operations on

A major fire broke out in the forest area of Basistha in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday, informed Assam Forest Department.

"Forest and Police personnel are engaged in firefighting by clearing fire lines and through the counter fire," tweeted the forest department.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor