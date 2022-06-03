Fire breaks out in forest in J-K's Rajouri
By ANI | Published: June 3, 2022 04:53 AM2022-06-03T04:53:34+5:302022-06-03T05:00:02+5:30
A massive forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday evening.
The latest visuals depict that the fire has not been doused yet. Efforts are being made by the forest department to douse the fire.
More details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor