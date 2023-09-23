Fire breaks out in Ganganagar Humsafar Express train; no casualties

Valsad (Gujarat), Sep 23 A fire broke out on Saturday in the power and generator van and an adjacent coach of Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express train a while after it departed from Gujarat's Valsad railway station, an official said, adding no casualties were reported.

A Railway official said that the fire broke out at around 2 p.m. after the train left Valsad for Surat. The train stopped as soon as the fire was detected, following which all passengers disembarked.

It is being suspected that the fire originated in the power and generator van due to a short circuit, and subsequently spread to the adjoining coach.

While there were no casualties, the sudden fire outbreak caused panic among passengers.

Railway officials said an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

