Fire Breaks Out in Garbage Dump on Mathura Road, Aligarh: Efforts Underway to Extinguish Blaze

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a fire has erupted in a garbage dump located on Mathura Road, prompting swift action from local authorities. Fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze, with further details awaited as the situation unfolds.

Magistrate Om Prakash provided an update on the situation, stating, "A fire has broken out in a garbage dump, efforts are on to extinguish it." He also assured that the cause of the fire would be thoroughly investigated to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident underscores the importance of proper waste management and fire prevention measures in densely populated areas.