Fire breaks out in Garib Rath Express engine at Sendra Station; trains halted

Jaipur, July 19 A fire broke out in the engine of the Garib Rath Express at around 3 A.M. on Saturday at Sendra Railway Station in Beawar District in Rajasthan, sparking panic among passengers. However, due to the alertness and timely action of the loco pilot, all passengers were safely evacuated, and a major tragedy was averted. Officials estimate that it may take a few hours to fully restore movement on the affected route as all nearby trains were halted at other stations to prevent any mishaps.

As soon as smoke was noticed rising from the engine, passengers alerted the loco pilot, who immediately stopped the train.

His swift response ensured that no one was injured in the incident. The Railway administration, upon receiving information about the fire, halted nearby trains at various stations to prevent further incidents, said officials.

Fire brigade teams from Beawar reached the scene promptly and began efforts to douse the flames. Railway officials and engineering department teams also rushed to Sendra station.

The fire, which caused considerable damage to the engine, was brought under control eventually.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire might have been caused by a technical fault or short circuit in the engine.

A detailed enquiry is currently underway to confirm the cause of the blaze.

A Railway spokesperson confirmed that no passengers were harmed in the incident and that alternative arrangements were made to send them to their destinations.

An eyewitness and passenger on the train said, “We saw smoke coming out of the engine and informed the driver. He reacted immediately and stopped the train. His presence of mind saved us as it did not allow the fire to spread to the other coaches.”

Following the incident, Railway authorities have begun removing the damaged engine from the track to normalise rail traffic.

Officials estimate that it may take a few hours to fully restore movement on the affected route. Authorities are expected to review maintenance protocols and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future, said officials.

