Fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Bengaluru

Police reported a fire incident in the Koramangala area of the city on Wednesday. According to initial reports, the fire originated in a pub located on the fourth floor of a multi-storied building. Additionally, residents in the vicinity reported hearing a blast, and thick smoke was observed billowing from the building.

Video footage also showed a man jumping from top of the building. Firefighters rushed to the spot. The reason behind the blaze was not known immediately.

As soon as people noticed the smoke emanating from the building, they raised an alarm. Besides alerting police and fire brigade, they rushed to rescue people who might be trapped, sources in the fire brigade said.