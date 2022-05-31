Fire breaks out in Noida's plastic factory, fire tenders rush to the spot

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kumar, Fire Safety Officer who was present on the site said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders are present at the spot."

Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

