Fire breaks out in oil tank at southwest Delhi's factory

New Delhi, Feb 2 A major fire broke out in an oil tank at a factory in Ghuman Hera area of southwest Delhi on Wednesday.

Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5 a.m. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot following the information.

A senior official of the department said that the fire had broken out in an oil tanker and it could have turned into a major incident.

Considering the gravity of the matter, immediately more fire tenders were called. Around ten fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control within two hours.

The factory was emptied by the fire department to avoid casualty and no one was hurt in the incident. Local police had also reached the fire site to assist the fire officials.

"Fire was in electric transformation oil and electric cable.

The local police is estimating the cost of total loss in the incident and are recording the statement of the factory owner.

The fire official said that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

