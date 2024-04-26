Fire breaks out in pharma company near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 26 A huge fire broke out in a pharma company at Nandigama in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, near Hyderabad, on Friday, and some workers are feared trapped inside, officials said.

Two fire tenders from the nearest fire stations first rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A few workers reportedly jumped from windows to save themselves. Firefighters deployed their equipment to rescue trapped workers even as thick smoke and flames made the operation difficult.

Police said more fire tenders were called from surrounding areas to tackle the situation.

Senior officials from the fire services, police and other departments also rushed to the spot to supervise the fight-fighting operation. About 30 workers were reported to be in the factory when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire was not known.

