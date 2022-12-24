Fire breaks out inside Delhi building, fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out inside a building in New Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday morning.

"Information about the fire was received at around 5.50 am. Immediately 18 fire tenders were pressed into service," the fire department said.

No casualties have been reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor