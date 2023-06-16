Fire breaks out near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

Tirupati, June 16 A huge fire broke out in a building near the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

No casualties were reported but locals say three persons were feared trapped in the fire.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the blaze from spreading towards the Govindaraja Swamy temple ratham.

Police said the fire broke out in Lavanya Photo Frame Works abutting the famous temple. Flames engulfed the entire building, spreading panic among people in the busy area in the temple town.

According to witnesses, the fire started from the photo frame shop located in one of the floors in a five-storeyed building. The workers in the shop and other inmates in the building ran out to safety.

Five two-wheelers parked in front of the building were also gutted in the fire.

The photo frame shop is estimated to have suffered a loss of about Rs 1 crore.

Short circuit in the shop is suspected to have caused the fire. Chemicals stored in the shop for lamination and other photo related works increased the intensity of the fire.



