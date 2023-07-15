Fire department rescues 30 IIPA trainees from Delhi's ITO

New Delhi, July 15 In a swift operation, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Saturday rescued more than 30 trainees from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) from Delhi's ITO.

According to the director of DFS, Atul Garg, the fire department received an emergency call at 11:20 a.m., alerting them about the situation at IIPA.

"Without delay, the DFS personnel rushed to the scene to assess the situation and initiate the rescue operation. The primary concern was the safety and well-being of the 33 trainees from the Indian Statistical Service who found themselves trapped at the institute due to rising water levels," said Garg.

Visuals from the scene depict the commendable efforts of the DFS staff, who skillfully carried the stranded students on fire tenders during the operation.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna River has slightly decreased.

On Saturday morning, it was recorded at 207.53 meters, which was 2.20 meters above the danger level but slightly lower than Friday.

The nearby areas of the Yamuna River, such as ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, and Mathura Road, are still submerged in water.

