Fire engulfs Cuttack garment showroom

Cuttack, Sep 29 A major fire broke engulfed a garment showroom in Cuttack's Choudhury Bazar area on Friday.

Sources said that locals spotted smoke coming out of a small shop on the ground floor of the four-storeyed building in which the showroom is located.

When the shop’s shutter was opened, the fire spread to the showroom situated on the upper floors of the building.

Ten teams of fire personnel worked to douse the flames.

Locals have alleged that the showroom did not have a fire extinguisher and other fire safety equipment in place to face an emergency situation.

The building has no separate fire exit door either.

The staff and students of a school operating in the adjacent building and family staying in the building managed to get ou, thereby averting any major casualties.

Although the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the fire services department suspects an electrical short circuit.

