Fire Engulfs Karnal Fireworks Factory, Major Tragedy Averted No Casualties Reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2024 02:58 PM2024-06-09T14:58:06+5:302024-06-09T14:59:57+5:30
A massive fire engulfs a fireworks factory in Karnal, Haryana, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Prompt action by fire brigade vehicles swiftly brings the blaze under control, preventing further escalation.
The heroic efforts of firefighters and emergency responders ensure the fire is contained, averting potential disaster. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the damage.