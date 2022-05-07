Fire engulfs LIC Mumbai suburban office, no casualty

Mumbai, May 7 A major fire broke out on the second floor of the Life Insurance Corporation of India suburban office in Vile Parle West on Saturday.

The blaze was noticed around 7 a.m. on the upper floor of the ground-plus 2-storied building which was closed at that hour due the weekend holiday, and no casualties are reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and other agencies rushed to spot and are battling the conflagration in the midst of a semi-residential locality.

