Fire engulfs Sarpanch's house in J-K's Udhampur, police starts probe

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 : A major fire broke out in the house of a Sarpanch here in the Sarar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Friday.

Officials said that efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

"The fire broke out in the house of Sarpanch in Block Chen," Udhampur police said.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

"All the family members escaped unhurt," the officer added.

Police have taken cognisance and started a probe into the cause of the fire, they added. Till last reported fire officials were trying to douse off the fire.

More details are awaited

