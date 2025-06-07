Fire Erupts at Saharanpur Trade Fair Due to Gas Cylinder Leak, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a local trade fair in Saharanpur on Saturday due to a leaking gas cylinder, causing panic among visitors and stall owners. The incident occurred in the afternoon, prompting an immediate response from local fire and emergency services.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames and smoke rising from one of the food stalls, believed to be the source of the leak. Fortunately, fire crews arrived promptly and managed to control the blaze before it could spread to adjacent areas of the fairground.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, though several stalls suffered damage. The fair was temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.Local officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the leak and are reviewing safety protocols for vendors using gas cylinders.