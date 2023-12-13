Fire erupts in Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus platform, no casualties

Mumbai, Dec 13 A massive fire broke out in the passenger waiting and a canteen area of the Platform No. 1 of the crowded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus near Bandra-Kurla, here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 3 p.m. sparking panic among the passengers there who immediately moved out from the Jan Aahar Canteen and the waiting areas.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot to battle the conflagration, the cause of which is not known.

There were no casualties reported in the incident as senior Central Railway officials also reached the spot for inspection and assistance.

The CR said that the fire was extinguished by around 3.30 p.m. and further details are awaited.

