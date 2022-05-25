Fire guts printing press in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, May 25 A fire broke out at a printing press in north Delhi on Wednesday, but while there was extensive damage, no one was injured, a Fire Department official said.

The official said that they received a call at 5.15 p.m. about a fire at a printing press storehouse near Khatu Shyam Mandir, Jindpur, after which nine fire tenders were pressed into service.

"There have been no injuries or casualties from the incident," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told .

However, there was massive loss of property as the printing press, paper cutting machine and paper was destroyed, the official said.

The inferno that gutted the 500 square metre area was brought under control at 6.40 p.m. after which the cooling process started.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

