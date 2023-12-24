Fire in Delhi warehouse storing auto accessories, no casualties

New Delhi, Dec 24 A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Sunday, but no casualties had been reported in the incident, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the storage building in Gali no.3 Kali, Karawal Nagar was received at 3:53 p.m.

"A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Flames were doused within two hours," he said.

The two-storey building, covering approx 500 square yards, was used to store car mats and seat covers, another DFS official said.

