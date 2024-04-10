Fire in Noida Dhaba: Major Blaze Engulfs Roadside Restaurant, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out in a dhabas in located in Sector 144. The entire dhaba turned into ashes due to the fire. After intense efforts, the fire team managed to control the fire. Currently, fire fighting operation is underway and fire tenders are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigation is currently underway.

A similar incident was reported last month in Greater Noida. a. The blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, quickly engulfed multiple establishments including six dhabas (roadside eateries). 10 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the inferno. The fire department received the information about a fire in a dhaba near Gaur City Chowk in Greater Noida around 7am.There were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.