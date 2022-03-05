Fire In Passenger Train: Fire breaks out in Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train

A passenger train from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi caught fire at Daurala station in Meerut on Saturday morning. The incident is said to have taken place due to a brake jam on the train. It is learned that two coaches along with the engine of the train were burnt to ashes in the accident. According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out on the underside of it's engine when the train reached Daura station. After this, the passengers in the train saw smoke and sparks coming out and they ran out of the train shouting and running on the platform. They then warned the other passengers and the driver of the train. Upon learning that the train had caught fire, there was commotion among the passengers. Also, many people warned the passengers in the back seat about the incident.

After that, a fire broke out in the train. The fire also spread to the other coaches. The railway administration called the fire brigade. However, by the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had spread to both the coaches and the engine. The fire brigade reached the spot and tried its best to extinguish the fire. But the fire was so fierce that in a short time both the coaches were burnt to ashes. Meanwhile, with the help of some passengers, these coaches of the train were separated from other coaches.