Fire on 4th floor of J&K civil secretariat in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 28 Fire occurred in the civil secretariat in J&K's Jammu city on Wednesday.

Smoke followed by flames came out from the 4th floor of the civil secretariat.

Fire tenders were on the job to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Civil secretariat houses the offices of the Lt. Governor and all the senior bureaucrats of J&K and it is the seat of governance in the UT.

