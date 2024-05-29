Fire on Chauri Chaura Express: Major Tragedy Averted, at Bharwari Station in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

In a fortunate turn of events, a minor fire broke out on the Chauri Chaura Express today. The incident occurred while the train was en route, prompting an emergency stop at Bharwari station in Uttar Pradesh.

Thanks to the swift response of railway officials, the fire was quickly brought under control, preventing any significant damage or danger to passengers.

A minor fire broke in Chauri Chaura Express. The train was stopped at Bharwari station in UP, where railway officials brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported in the incident.



Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting it may have been a minor technical malfunction. Passengers were temporarily disembarked as a precautionary measure while officials ensured the train was safe for continued travel.