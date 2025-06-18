Fire on Singapore Cargo Vessel off Kerala Coast Partially Contained, But Risks Remain

The Directorate General of Shipping said that the fire on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship is partially contained. The cargo ship caught fire last week off the Kerala coast. As per the DGS report that was issued on June 17, the fire flames have been reduced, and the smoke intensity across most zones of the vessel, MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel caught fire after there was an explosion in one of the containers inside the cargo ship. The vessel was headed to Colombo from Mumbai.

According to the report, the ship's decreased speed, offshore course, and present location at around 68.5 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala were the other encouraging developments.

However, it stated that the ship's history of internal flare-ups that necessitated constant firefighting pressure, the continuous smoke from certain areas of the ship, the unfavourable weather, and the lack of a second towline were all causes for concern.

DSG stated, “Firefighting and boarding activities are being severely hampered by the site's unfavourable weather, which includes westerly winds between 29 and 34 knots, gusts up to 39 knots, sporadic heavy showers, and periods of zero visibility.”

The report mentioned that developing another towline was crucial because of the dynamic sea state and the structural stresses endured by the vessel. As of now, the ship is connected via a single towline to a tugboat - Offshore Warrior.

According to the DGS study, stability tests indicate that the vessel was operating within 90% of acceptable seagoing conditions. However, targeted hull strength evaluations, particularly near high-heat zones, continue to be a priority. Additionally, it stated that talks are underway for a Port of Refuge as a backup plan, with Jebel Ali in Dubai being the main candidate, contingent on regulatory approvals, structural integrity evaluations, and full fire suppression. "Alternatives in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Qatar are also under review," it continued.

According to the report, 18 of the 22 crew members on board the ship were rescued, while four are still unaccounted for. The identification of a body that purportedly washed up on the coast of Kerala is still being verified with assistance from local officials.

"Efforts remain focused on fire suppression, structural safety, and safe relocation of the vessel out of Indian waters under controlled tow," added the statement.