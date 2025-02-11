Fire Ravages Animal Shelter in Dehradun: Several Animals Injured in Sujou Village (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at an animal shelter run by Virendra Joshi in Sujou village, near Chakrata, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The blaze spread rapidly, leaving several animals injured in its wake. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with residents suggesting that it may have originated from a nearby forest fire.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: A massive fire broke out in a local Virendra Joshi's animal shelter in Sujou village near Chakrata and several animals were injured. Local police are investigating, while residents say it spread from a forest fire pic.twitter.com/hpxQ5uKvdV — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

The shelter, which houses a variety of animals, was engulfed by the flames, causing extensive damage. Local authorities and police are actively investigating the incident, seeking to determine how the fire started and whether it was related to the recent forest fires that have been a growing concern in the region.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire spread quickly due to strong winds, and despite the best efforts of the shelter staff and locals, many animals were injured. Efforts are underway to rescue and provide medical care for the affected animals, while residents are hoping for swift action to prevent such incidents in the future.