Fire reported at AIIMS Director's office, no injuries

New Delhi, Jan 4 A fire was reported at the AlIMS director's office on Thursday, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, said the call regarding a blaze at the Director's Office, second floor, Gate No. 2, Teaching Block, AIIMS at 5:58 a.m.

"A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site," said Gar,

He said that the fire was in the furniture, fridge and office records on the second floor in the Director's building.

"No casualty/injuries were reported, however, the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained," Garg added.

