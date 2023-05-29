Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 06:24 PM 2023-05-29T18:24:04+5:30 2023-05-29T18:35:11+5:30

New Delhi, May 29 A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Monday evening, ...

Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market | Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

Next

New Delhi, May 29 A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Monday evening, Fire Service officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at shop number 16 at Guru Teg Bahadur Central market in Lajpat Nagar-II was received around 4.10 p.m.

"A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site. Details are awaited," Garg added.


ssh/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Fire service Fire service Atul Garg Fire Service Headquarters Delhi Fire Service Nsw Rural Fire Service Rural Fire Service Nsw Rural Fire Services Delhi Fire Services State Rural Fire Service New South Wales State Rural Fire Service Rural Fire Services