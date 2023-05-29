Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

New Delhi, May 29 A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Monday evening, Fire Service officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at shop number 16 at Guru Teg Bahadur Central market in Lajpat Nagar-II was received around 4.10 p.m.

"A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site. Details are awaited," Garg added.



