Fire reported at shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 06:24 PM 2023-05-29T18:24:04+5:30 2023-05-29T18:35:11+5:30
New Delhi, May 29 A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Monday evening, Fire Service officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at shop number 16 at Guru Teg Bahadur Central market in Lajpat Nagar-II was received around 4.10 p.m.
"A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site. Details are awaited," Garg added.
