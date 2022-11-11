Firecracker factory explosion: Madurai Police arrests owner, search for her husband underway

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested the owner of the private firecracker factory where five people were killed due to an explosion near Usilambatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Madurai Police has also informed that the husband of the factory owner is currently absconding.

"Owner of the firecracker factory, Anushiya has been arrested while her husband is being searched by the police," Madurai SP Siva Prasad toldon Friday.

The death toll in the incident was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy who informed that five people have died and the injured persons are being treated.

"Five people died at this place and the injured are treated at Tirumangalam Government Hospital and Madurai Rajaji Hospital. We are investigating whether there are any violations of these crackers factory regulations," he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths in the Madurai firecracker factory explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased, which was handed over to them by P Moorthy.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that five people died in a sudden explosion today in a Firecrackers factory operating in the village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district," CM Stalin said on Thursday.

