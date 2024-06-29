Fireworks, as central leadership of CPI(M) discusses report on Kerala poll debacle

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 29 The three-day meeting of the national leadership of the CPI(M) which entered the second day on Saturday, saw fireworks as the party’s report on the Kerala poll debacle was discussed.

The poor performance of the party in the elections has put the once invincible Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a spot.

The findings of the report submitted by state party Secretary, MV Govindan on Friday came under fire from central committee member and two-time former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

Economist-turned-politician Thomas Isaac suffered his first poll reversal in a quarter of a century after he lost badly to sitting Congress MP, Anto Antony, from the Pathanamthitta seat.

While, Thomas Isaac and the national leadership of the CPI(M) was critical of the party’s performance and the facts presented in the report, Elamaram Kareem, a former state minister and outgoing Rajya Sabha member tried his best to defend CM Vijayan.

Incidentally, Kareem also suffered a mauling at the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, when he lost to Congress sitting MP, MK Raghavan.

MV Govindan after presenting the report to the state committee early this month had told the media that there were multiple reasons for the poll debacle and gave a clean chit to CM Vijayan.

Now, with Isaac flagging off the debate on the party’s poor performance, it remains to be seen how the politburo will deal with the issue.

Incidentally, Kerala is the last bastion of the CPI(M) in the country and any major shakeup might be detrimental for the party.

