Firing at Delhi's Bhajanpura, one injured
By ANI | Published: May 4, 2022 08:44 PM2022-05-04T20:44:36+5:302022-05-04T20:55:08+5:30
A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening.
A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening.
According to preliminary reports, 3-4 four rounds of firing took place in which the victim sustained bullet injury on his hand. Police rushed to the spot on information.
Sources said the injured man's wife is a Delhi Police personnel.
Delhi Police started an investigation of the firing incident. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app